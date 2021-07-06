Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $533.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

