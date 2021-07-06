Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2,151.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.