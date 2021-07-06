Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Lifted by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 223,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.