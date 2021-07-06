Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Update

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

