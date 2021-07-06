Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 1,377 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

