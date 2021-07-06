Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 693,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHH. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.