Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NBN opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The business had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

