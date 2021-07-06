Dollarama Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

TSE:DOL opened at C$56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$45.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,600 shares of company stock worth $12,312,618.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

