SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on July 16th

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40.

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. SilverSun Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,650 over the last 90 days. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 556.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of SilverSun Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

