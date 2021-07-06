Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 22,157 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Powell Industries worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 102.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

