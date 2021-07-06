Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Dana Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

