Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 7,100 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,936.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.