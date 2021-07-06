GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $505,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $6,461,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $4,630,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $4,055,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $3,976,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $2,609,000.

SSAAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

