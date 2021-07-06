GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 110.8% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.