GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $963,000 Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $7,425,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $6,062,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $5,445,000.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

