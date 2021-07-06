GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.37% of Coastal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $346.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

