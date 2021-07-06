GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $626,000 Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $600,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPMU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

