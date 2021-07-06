Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $35,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

