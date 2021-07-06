Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $122,963,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 746,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $191.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.97. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.