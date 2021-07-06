Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

