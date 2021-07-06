Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TPST stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

