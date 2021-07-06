Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.