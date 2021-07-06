Zacks: Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

