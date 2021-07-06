Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. ICL Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in ICL Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

