Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $228,790.46 and $2,661.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.