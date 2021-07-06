Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Head to Head Comparison

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.68 -$192.30 million $0.28 67.25 Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.45 -$229.71 million N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil.

Volatility & Risk

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 2 12 0 2.86 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.82, suggesting a potential downside of 15.99%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01% Battalion Oil -241.40% -1.24% -0.44%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Battalion Oil on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

