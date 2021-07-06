HempCoin (THC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $636.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $636.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.74 or 1.00005571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007735 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00064072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,573,707 coins and its circulating supply is 262,438,556 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.