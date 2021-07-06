PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
PLM stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.10.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
