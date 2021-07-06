4,100 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

