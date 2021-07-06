GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 125,900 Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

PACXU stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.