GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $662,000 Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIVU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,435,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

