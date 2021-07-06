PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,965,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in PTC by 62.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in PTC by 612.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 304,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

