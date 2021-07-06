Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Drops By 18.0%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.