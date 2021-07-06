Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

