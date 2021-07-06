Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Corning alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.