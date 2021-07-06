-$0.06 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

SAIL opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.09 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

