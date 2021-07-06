C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.9 days.
C&C Group stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63.
About C&C Group
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.