JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) to Neutral

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. Lancashire has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

