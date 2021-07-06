Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,045 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

