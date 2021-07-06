Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tennant were worth $29,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth $249,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth $156,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth $4,241,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 138.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of TNC opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,312 shares of company stock worth $1,357,634. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.