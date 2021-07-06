Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,845 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $32,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

