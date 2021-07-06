Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 38,000 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.52% of Materion worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $824,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MTRN opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.69.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

