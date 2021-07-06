Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 217.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

