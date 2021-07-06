Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,783 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

