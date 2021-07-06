65,000 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

