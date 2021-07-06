Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $2,177,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 6.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

HSY stock opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.56. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.