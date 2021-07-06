Gabelli Funds LLC Has $27.79 Million Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,257 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.44% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $27,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.85. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.