Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Quidel were worth $26,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

