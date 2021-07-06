Gabelli Funds LLC Has $25.03 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,797 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $551.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.84 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

