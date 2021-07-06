Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,270 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.93% of AZZ worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AZZ by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after acquiring an additional 620,736 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth about $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

